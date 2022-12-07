Key Princess Story Eternal Alice Rondo

Not Available

Generally, it is believed that Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (Lewis Carroll) wrote two books about Alice. However there is another Alice book, Endless Alice. Somehow, the pages of the books were taken apart and they are lying in girls' minds.Kirihara Aruto likes Alice books very much, and he likes to imagine his own Alice. One day, he happens to meet a girl flying in the air, and she looks exactly like his Alice. Her name is Arisugawa Arisu. She is one of Alice. The Alice have fragments of the Alice book in their minds, and they fights against each other to collect these fragments. If one can collect the whole fragments to complete the book, it will grant any wish.