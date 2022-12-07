Not Available

KEYSHIA COLE: THE WAY IT IS takes viewers past the glamorous hip-hop life for a look into the star’s real home life as she tries to re-establish a relationship with her mother, Frankie, who’s just been released from prison, and her sister, Neffe. Through therapy sessions, heated discussions and tough love, the women work to rid themselves of past demons and strengthen the ties that bind them. The series inspires, motivates and digs deep into the heart and soul of the R&B star who, at the end of the day, just wants the love of her family.