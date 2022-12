Not Available

Keyshia & Daniel: Family First is an American reality television show starring R&B singer Keyshia Cole. It premiered on October 9, 2012, on BET. It is executive produced by Cole, James DuBose, Michele Barnwell, and Daniel Gibson. The show revolves around the family life of Keyshia Cole and her husband, Daniel Gibson, and her work as a singer-songwriter and businesswoman as she crafts her fifth studio album, Woman to Woman.