Not Available

One day, soon after the death of his father, who left the family for nearly twenty years before the events described in the film, Sergei learns that in life he was engaged in palmistry. Moreover, in his father's diary, he found an ominous prediction concerning him and a mysterious character who discovers Sergei on his arm. After reading the diary, He begins to learn palmistry, and very soon becomes convinced that his father was not crazy, and palmistry really gives answers to questions about the past and the future of man along the lines of his hands: Gradually, the hero discovers his rare gift to the study of palmistry and subsequent ten years, constantly improving his knowledge, he became one of the best in the world palmists. From a poor student Sergei transformed into a wealthy and powerful man, but does not lose with his best spiritual qualities - using their unique knowledge, he is trying to help people. However, palmistry brings to his life is not only unique opportunities but also a whole series of terrible events. In the end, Sergei reveal the secret mark on his arm, and at the same time save us from inevitable death of his wife and child. But the price that he will have to pay for it, would be monstrous, prohibitive ...