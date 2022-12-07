Not Available

Khloe & Lamar

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In "Khloé & Lamar", cameras will follow the Kardashian sister and the Los Angeles Lakers star into their home. The show will also feature brother Robert Kardashian, who's currently living with the couple. "Khloé & Lamar" are such a dynamic couple that we just knew we had to give them their own series," said E! entertainment programming exec VP Lisa Berger. "They are fascinating individuals in their own right, and together the duo is a powerhouse."

    Cast

    		Kourtney KardashianHerself
    		Kris JennerHerself
    		Kim KardashianHerself
    		Khloé KardashianHerself
    		Lamar OdomHimself
    		Rob KardashianHimself

    View Full Cast >

    Images