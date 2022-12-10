Not Available

Khuda Aur Muhabbat is a 2011 Pakistani drama serial that aired on Geo Entertainment. It is written by Hashim Nadeem Syed and directed by Anjum Shehzad. Imran Abbas Naqvi and Sadia Khan are featured as the lead role while Faisal Fazila Qazi, Ahmed Jahanzeb, and Firdous Jamal Mir portray supporting roles. The drama is inspired from the novel of the same name, also written by Hashim Nadeem Khan. Khuda aur Muhabbat is his first novel which is being televised for a private TV channel. The novel is critically acclaimed. It is considered as one of the best dramas serials in Pakistan.