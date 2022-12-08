Not Available

Khunchai Pawornruj...a young government employee working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a bright future and love that one could only dream of. He's the second eldest that escaped his fate of marrying a royal woman only because his own mother was just a concubine(?) in the palace. As luck would have it, he meets his true love while traveling to Switzerland for work. Amidst their romance, the couple will endure a blizzard on top of a mountain and other emotional storms from reality. Will those two make it pass all the obstacles? Part 1 - Khun Chai Taratorn Part 2 - Khun Chai Pawornruj Part 3 - Khun Chai Puttipat Part 4 - Khun Chai Rachanon Part 5 - Khun Chai Ronapee