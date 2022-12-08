Not Available

Khunchai Puttipat...a young doctor with his love without any distinction. His mother was the daughter of a rich Chinese merchant. The handsome doctor must forget all the rules that he had followed his entire life when he met a commoner woman who holds the title of "Miss Sri Siam." He uses his own heart and decides to rescue her from becoming a powerful General's concubine. Thus, it was led to a fake marriage where the two will hide their hearts simply because neither understand the feelings. But in the end, this young noble will discover that this commoner girl is more precious than any diamonds and gems in the world. Part 1 - Khun Chai Taratorn Part 2 - Khun Chai Pawornruj Part 3 - Khun Chai Puttipat Part 4 - Khun Chai Rachanon Part 5 - Khun Chai Ronapee