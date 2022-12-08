Khun Chai Ratchanon

Not Available

Khunchai Ratchanon...a young engineer that believes in controlling his own destiny. He has the same mother as khunchai Puttipat. When he went to Isaan to oversees a construction he met a female forest dweller. Their love proceeds in the midst of prejudice, jealousy, and envy from the people around them. But in the end, this forest dweller is actually the princess of the neighboring country. And khunchai Patchanon plays an important part in his love's, the princess, return to her rightful throne. Part 1 - Khun Chai Taratorn Part 2 - Khun Chai Pawornruj Part 3 - Khun Chai Puttipat Part 4 - Khun Chai Rachanon Part 5 - Khun Chai Ronapee