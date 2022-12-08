Not Available

What do you get when Thai Indiana Jones meets royalty meets a striking student? Well, Khun Chai Tharatorn of course, story one of the Five Gentlemen Series. The premise of the story centers on Khun Chai Tharatorn Juthathep (aka Khun Chai Yai played by Grate Warintorn), eldest of five siblings, hailing from a long line of Mom Rajawongs (Thai Honorables) who is a professor and archaeologist. This is where the Indiana Jones comes in because our Khun Chai Yai goes on an archaeological excursion to a prasat (ancient castle) and finds himself having to protect the national treasures. Conflict number two comes in the form of an old age promise his noble father made to his friend: that one of his five sons must… Part 1 - Khun Chai Taratorn Part 2 - Khun Chai Pawornruj Part 3 - Khun Chai Puttipat Part 4 - Khun Chai Rachanon Part 5 - Khun Chai Ronapee