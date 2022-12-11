Khwabon Ke Parindey

Not Available

Wild child Bindiya has convinced her besties to accompany her on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip across Australia! What makes Bindiya, Megha and Dixit's caravan-cruising Australian adventure all the more exciting? The quick-witted and quirky hitchhiker Akash, who join them as they make their way from Melbourne to Perth. Watch as they traverse through the breath-taking landscapes, and the fun trip turns into an opportunity to heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears!