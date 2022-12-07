Not Available

Zed is a 15-year-old boy with an affinity to trouble. Where ever he goes, trouble seems to find him. Zed has one dream, one wish: he wants freedom. He wants to feel the wind on his face. One day, while running from the authorities, he is transported, via a portal, to a new world, the world of "Shard Casters!" These warriors are able to use magic and control monsters called "Spirits" using magical crystals called "Shards." Zed does his best to be a Shard Caster, not realizing that something within him controls the future of the world.