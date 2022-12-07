Kick Ass Miracles

Not Available

In a new six-part series, Martial Arts expert Chris Crudelli travels the Far East discovering the beliefs that underpin the abilities of people who perform incredible feats. His journey takes him to extraordinary locations; from the deepest jungles of the Philippines to the foothills of the Himalayas, from remote temples in China to down-town Seoul.From the deserts of Rajasthan to fishing villages in Thailand he witnesses bloody and mind-boggling ceremonies, learns new martial arts, seeks explanations for the skills of the Masters and Gurus he encounters, and sees feats that defy science and reason.