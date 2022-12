Not Available

Kick, Raoul, la moto, les jeunes et les autres is a 1980 French television series. It premiered on May 15, 1980 on TF1 and 6 episodes lasting 52 minutes each were broadcast. It was filmed in villages of the Ardèche including Alba-la-Romaine, Saint Pons, Saint Jean Le Centenier etc.The series was directed by Marc Simenon and script written by Louis Rognoni and Daniel Goldenberg.