Kid President: Declaration of Awesome

The Hub Network brings the enormously popular YouTube series "Kid President" to TV screens, and along with it the playful spirit and inspirational approach to life of its star, 10-year-old Robby Novak. The half-hour docu-variety show introduces a theme in each episode that is explored through Kid President's interviews and interactions with a variety of diverse families across the country. Episodes also feature Kid chatting with celebrity friends Kevin Costner, Gene Simmons, Jamie Foxx and Mario Lopez, among many others. Novak suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, a brittle bone condition, but it doesn't stop him from having lots of fun on the show, including breaking out his best dance moves.