Kid vs Kat

When ten-year old Coop Burtonburger’s spoiled little sister Millie brings home a mysterious stray cat, his idyllic life is turned upside down. Coop soon discovers Kat is more than just a scrawny, purple, hairless pet; he is also a super-smart, conniving mastermind with a fanatical hate for Coop himself. Kat instantly declares war on Coop--to the death; the two fight constantly as Coop tries to stop the Kat and tell the world about his possible plans, only to find Kat destroying the evidence and putting the blame on Coop every time.