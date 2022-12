Not Available

ES members Éclair and Lumière once were involved in a battle to decide the fate of the galaxy. They prevailed and peace was restored. Now, 25 years later, the galaxy once again stands on the brink of chaos. This conflict will see the dawn of two new heroines; Ascoeur and Q-feuille. The two girls work for the galactic government known as GTO, as they are training to become members of ES.