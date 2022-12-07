Not Available

Kidnap & Rescue is a provocative new series about kidnapping and the rescuers with the courage to go where no one else can – risking violent reprisal to reclaim innocent victims, inside our borders and beyond. Whether it’s a high-profile executive being held for ransom, a child sold overseas or a DEA agent taken by a vengeful cartel, the hope of every victim lies in the hands of the few with the training and dedication to bring them home. Kidnap & Rescue takes Discovery Channel viewers deep into a shadow world of astonishing cruelty and terrifying extremes.