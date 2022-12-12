Not Available

At the age of 40, the owner of the cabaret Igor understands that women and alcohol no longer bring joy. He is lonely and broken. His teenage son, Petya, has not spoken to him for a year. Igor tries to restore relations, but gets a hard refusal. To find out what is happening in his son's life and what is the reason for such a deep resentment, Igor sends an 18-year-old spy Lera to him. Lera works at Igor's cabaret as a waitress and is secretly in love with the chef, so she can't refuse him. By chance, both Lerin's best friend Danya and a young dancer Masha are involved in a spy operation. Igor does not yet know that these other people's children will become a real school of life and fatherhood for him. And the children still do not know how fateful this experience of "cooperation" with Igor will be.