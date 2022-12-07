Not Available

Wacky, wild and full of wonder, Kids in the Garden, is a colorful new series for young gardeners that will inspire kids to get their hands dirty. Join Nick Hardcastle as he puts the fun in funghi, makes a mini terrarium jungle, and acts like a vegetable allowing viewers to discover just how strange and intriguing gardening can be. These programs encourage environmental stewardship and promote a healthy lifestyle while the kids (and adults) enjoy discovering the science of our natural world. Each program includes hands on activities with project lists and they are closed-captioned.