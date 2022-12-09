Not Available

KIDS ON SPEED? is a hybrid of observational documentary, factual intervention and social experiment. Working together for the first time, a team of experts, led by dynamic Clinical Psychologist Professor Mark Dadds, put 4 families with 5 children suspected of having ADHD, through a cutting edge evidence based 9-week intervention program. The stakes are high. The families are at the end of their tethers having been everywhere for help to no avail and the experts are putting their reputations on the line, as they seek a new treatment gold standard for one of the most stigmatized, misunderstood and misdiagnosed disorders affecting children today Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.