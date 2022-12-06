Not Available

Kids Say The Darndest Things is a show hosted by Bill Cosby. He asks kids various questions as if it is an interview and he, as well as the kids, always find a way to make us laugh. Based on Art Linkletter's House Party, Kids Say has host Cosby talking to young kids about everything from dead goldfish to love letters. Art Linkletter makes guest appearances on the show, introducing clips from his now-classic daytime variety show. The show had many great moments, with many funny lines such as: "HOW WOULD YOU MAKE A MARRIAGE WORK?" Cosby asks. "Tell your wife that she looks pretty even if she looks like a truck." -Ricky, age 8.