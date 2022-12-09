Not Available

12 year old Brian Russell is the new kid in town, again. As he navigates another set of unwritten rules of the school yard Brian finds himself tangled in the strings of small town politics when he clashes heads with the Mayor's son, the local press owners youngest, and the Librarian's pretty daughter. A family series as much for adults as their children, KID'S TOWN is about young love, friendship, small town civics, power struggles and the universal need to figure out one's place in the world.