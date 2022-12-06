Not Available

Kiina

At first glance Haruse Kiina is a completely normal 29-year-old. However, Kiina is the head of a special investigation unit nicknamed "Beppan" which deals with strange cases. With an unorthodox approach to solving crimes, she draws on her exceptional memory and powers of observation, and gets so absorbed in the pursuit of these cases that she forgets to eat or sleep til she solves the mystery.

Cast

Miho KannoHaruse Kiina
Yuta HiraokaYamazaki Takeru
Masao KusakariMitarai Shuuji

