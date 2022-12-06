At first glance Haruse Kiina is a completely normal 29-year-old. However, Kiina is the head of a special investigation unit nicknamed "Beppan" which deals with strange cases. With an unorthodox approach to solving crimes, she draws on her exceptional memory and powers of observation, and gets so absorbed in the pursuit of these cases that she forgets to eat or sleep til she solves the mystery.
|Miho Kanno
|Haruse Kiina
|Yuta Hiraoka
|Yamazaki Takeru
|Masao Kusakari
|Mitarai Shuuji
