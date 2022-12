Not Available

These 4 OVAs directly follow the conclusion of the 13 episode TV series. Jiro has now met new people and battling to save a boy that is professor Gill's son. Gill is now attacking a boy (named Akira) because he is the key of Gill's new project,the Armageddon Lord. During Jiro's new journey he met his two new brothers named Ichiro (Kikaider 01) and Rei (Kikaider 00) but unlike Jiro they do not have conscience circuits.