Kill Arman is a 10-episode martial arts travel show from Finland. It tells the fish-out-of-water story of Arman Alizad, an average man in his mid 30's who is lazy, out of shape and loves his cozy life. Arman has no previous martial arts experience. He now has only six months to train before facing the ultimate challenge: battling 10 warriors of 10 different martial arts skills in 10 different countries around the world, with only his martial arts skills to protect him.