Kill it, Cook it, Eat it

A series which follows the journey of young farm animals from the pasture to the plate. In a specially constructed restaurant cum studio built around a working abattoir, guests watch as the animals are brought in for killing. The animals are then cooked and eaten in the studio by the audience, who offer their views on and attitudes towards the process. In each programme, the journey of one animal will be traced from its life on the farm to its fate at a small working abattoir. At the abattoir, a group of specially invited people, from vegetarians to meat enthusiasts, will witness the slaughter. They'll also see how the carcass is prepared, with a butcher breaking it down and explaining the different cuts of meat. A chef will then use the meat to prepare a meal and the audience will be invited to taste the meat. The central question of the programme is whether, after witnessing the entire process, people will have the stomach for the end product. The series raises important questions about the animal husbandry, provenance and the pros and cons of eating them.