Kill la Kill

Ryuuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place unraveling clues about the truth behind her father's death—and his last gift to her: the Scissor Blade. The journey has led Ryuuko to Honnouji Academy. Honnouji Academy—where an elite group of students is granted superhuman power by their special uniforms called the "Goku uniform." With the power of the uniform, the student body president, Satsuki Kiryuin rules the students with unquestioned power and fear. Satsuki holds the secret to the Scissor Blade and Ryuuko confronts her to gain information but their escalating battle threatens to destroy the entire academy.