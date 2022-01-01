Not Available

Kill Reality is a 2005 series which ran on E! Entertainment television about the all-stars of reality television making a horror movie called The Scorned. During the filming of the movie the cast lived together in a house that quickly turned into the real house of horrors. The series ended when on the final episode Jon "Jonny Fairplay" Dalton was removed from the house for defecating on Trish Schneider's bed while she was sleeping in it. E! was supposed to have aired The Scorned on September 24, 2005, however, the film was delayed and had its premiere on Halloween later that year.