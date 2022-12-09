Not Available

In this five-part reality event series, eleven unsuspecting contributors will be dropped into an '80s inspired lakeside lodge where, after an explosive twist, they learn it's not the Summer Camp they'd envisaged but a Killer Camp with a secret murderer amongst them. The aim of the game is to earn cash whilst avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. Over five bloody nights the murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late… Can the innocents find the killer amongst them and walk away with a big money prize? Or will the killer remain undetected and steal their cash?