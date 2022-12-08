Killer Shots

Not Available

Andy Casagrande is not your average wildlife camera guy. Whether he's swimming with great white sharks, on foot with lions, or leaping out of a helicopter to film polar bears, nothing scares him…much. In each hour Andy carries out a dangerous assignment: go behind the kill with some of the world's most advanced camera technologies and break down the elements of the hunt. To get the images he needs, he'll have to get close to the planet's top predators-and, with luck, come home with a Killer Shot