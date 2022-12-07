Not Available

Killer Wave

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Suddenly the US east coast is hit by a type of natural disaster formerly reserved, except after a major earthquake, for the Pacific and Indian ocean rims: tidal waves of the destructive tsunami type. Scientist and fiction author John McAdams attends a national emergency conference which concludes the phenomenon must be man-made, quite possibly abusing the findings of John's secret former Sea Lion project, but who wants to and has the means? Indeed John soon finds himself set-up for a murder and chased. Major destructions mean major contracts for construction and coastal defenses, so building tycoons like Victor Bannister certainly have a considerable interest...

    Cast

    		Karine VanasseSophie Marleau
    		Stephen McHattieEdgard Powell
    		Angus MacfadyenJohn McAdams
    		Tom SkerrittVictor Bannister
    		Louis-Philippe DandenaultMarlon Clark
    		John RobinsonFrank Brisick

    View Full Cast >

    Images