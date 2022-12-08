Killer Whales: Wolves of the Sea

Not Available

Throughout every ocean on earth, killer whales are the masters of the sea. Like wolves on land, these fearsome predators often hunt in packs, working together to snare their next meal. You'll journey around the globe to see their extraordinary hunting techniques in action. Plunge beneath the waves to watch the whales round up schools of herring, which they stun with flicks of their powerful tails. Discover the whales ''playing with their food'' by tossing their prey around in a frenzied game that hones their hunting skills. And witness the amazing spectacle of these huge whales hurling themselves onto the beach to snatch their unsuspecting prey. You will gain a new appreciation of these magnificent creatures as you come face-to-face with Killer Whales.