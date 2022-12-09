Not Available

Killers: Behind The Myth

  Documentary

The unfortunate truth of modern policing is that despite all the DNA tests, criminal profiles and surveillance technology it’s still extremely difficult to catch a killer. Random killers, who murder as a passion, can elude even the most highly trained and well equipped of police forces. Luckily, they tend to give themselves away. Killers is a new documentary series that tells the surprising story of how some of Europe’s most horrific murderers were eventually brought to justice. It’s a story of shocking crimes and bizarrely simple blunders, that takes the audience behind the worn-out stereotype of the criminal mastermind to reveal the very ordinary men who commit the most inhuman of crimes.

