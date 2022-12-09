Not Available

An exPro wrestler and a Vietnam Vet are on the hunt for Bigfoot. Entering the forests at night the two men and a team of paramilitary men brandishing assault weapons are intent on killing Bigfoot. They are determined to prove to the rest of the world and the scientific community that Bigfoot is real. This puts them at odds with many in the Bigfoot Community who do not want to see one dead… and claim they have DNA which proves it is human and not a kind of ape. Killing one would therefore be murder. The Gulf Coast Bigfoot Organization (GCBRO) is a group of hardcore woodsman with military and security backgrounds who are dedicated to the task of bagging a Bigfoot. They use military style stealth operations and hunt with assault weapons and live ammo. These are men of action, who are convinced that what they are seeing and experiencing is real. They know that only a body of Bigfoot will convince authorities that the creature is really out there. Killing Bigfoot will capture the unusual lives of these men, on a quest to find and shoot the giant ape-like animal stalking the Gulf Coast area of the Southern United States.