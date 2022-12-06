Not Available

Disney's smash hit Kim Possible (voiced by Christy Carlson Romano) is all about a high school teen, balancing the cheerleading captain position, honor roll, and many more, including saving the world from villains. Of course, all heroes need a wisecracking, clumsy partner. "KP" is no exception. The comic relief of the heroic duo, Ron (Will Friedle) is always there for Kim. Call Me, Beep Me, If you wanna reach me. Character Guide: Kim Possible - The main character of the show. She's a teen action hero. Cheerleader by day, crime-fighter by night. She's very quick-witted and uses various gadgets to defeat her enemies. Ron Stoppable - Kim's best friend, partner and in third season boyfriend. He's always there for Kim, but sometimes, he causes more harm than help. Dr. Drakken- Kim's main arch-foe. Although he's the one who wants to take over the world, he's not very bright. It's his beautiful, yet dangerous, sidekick, Shego, whom Kim should really be afraid of.