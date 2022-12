Not Available

Kimchi Cheese Smile (Korean: 김치 치즈 스마일; RR: Kimchi Chiseu Seumail) is a South Korean sitcom revolving around the life of a kimchi-like (having a popular & conservative thought) family headed by Shin Goo who are to become in-laws with Sunwoo Eun-sook's cheese-like (rich & stylish class) family. With contrasting classes and family values, the sitcom follows these two families through various events of their lives.