Not Available

The drama is about 2 families who go from the picture perfect life to a stage life. Shin Gu runs a photo studio and his kimchee-like common class family is about to become inlaws with Seon Woo Eun-Sook’s cheese-like rich class family that runs a sports center, and Kim Eul-Dong plays Shin Gu’s wife. Lee Hye-Yeong plays Kim and Shin’s unmarried 39 year old daughter.