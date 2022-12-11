Not Available

Kin is a drama about the complexities of life, love and family relationships. Years have passed since Yoke and Ella had their lives turned upside-down when they returned to be with their rightful families after having been swapped at birth. Years later, Yoke has seemingly embraced her role as a status-conscious, high society Shelley, assuming a leadership role in the family business. Ella has accepted her fate as a member of the salt of the earth, working-class Loh family but struggles to make something of her life. Has the nature vs nurture battle run its course or are relationships between the families still as fraught and complicated as ever ? The Lohs, Shelleys, Hassans, and Balas have overcome personal loss, incarceration, as well as estrangement of their loved ones; yet lingering tensions remain. Mysteries continue to unfold as characters pursue their individual agendas, while emotional drama abounds as surprising twists are revealed that threaten the stability to which they…