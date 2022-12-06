Not Available

Kindred: The Embraced was a prime-time drama by Aaron Spelling that revolved around the lives and loves of the clan-based vampire society of San Francisco. The series was inspired by the role-playing game Vampire: the Masquerade by Mark Rein Hagen but took many liberties such as allowing vampires who have recently fed to withstand sunlight. The many changes from the source material alienated some fans of the game, and the series never found its mainstream audience, ending after only seven episodes had aired.