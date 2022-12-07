King (2011)

Not Available

Sergeant Detective Jessica King – Jess for short – survived eight years in Homicide, three motorcycle accidents, two marriages and every shoe style since the 90s. Will she survive her new job as head of the Major Crimes Task Force? Jess is a powerhouse and a force of nature, a cop who sees things that everyone else misses. She says what she thinks, and she never stops thinking – about a crime scene, about evidence, about the motivations of the suspects. Professionally and in private, Jess faces two challenges: to save her third marriage and to prove that she’s the best cop in town. Jess’ unit takes over cases already in progress: murder, rape, robbery, gang violence, serial crime – the most volatile and challenging cases that the ordinary police force has failed to solve. Jess can take over any case in the city, whether the original investigating officers want her to or not. She gets to work with a different squad in every case – from the elite Homicide department to the intimidating hulks of Hold-Up, and from the rock-star heroes of the Drug Squad to the shadowy denizens of Organized Crime.