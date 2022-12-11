Not Available

King and Castle was a British television crime drama series, made for Thames Television by Euston Films and screened on ITV, that first broadcast on 20 August 1985. The series starred Derek Martin as Ronald King, a Detective Sergeant with the Metropolitan Police, who was obliged to leave the force when he was investigated by the anti-corruption squad. His first venture outside of the police involves setting up his own Debt Collection Agency, known as 'The Manor', where he partnered with mild-mannered martial arts expert David Castle (Nigel Planer).