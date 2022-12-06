Not Available

King Arthur's Disasters follows the insane adventures of King Arthur (voiced by Rik Mayall) on his various quests to satisfy Princess Guinevere's (voiced by Morwenna Banks) need for exotic presents, in the vain hope that she will finally agree to marry him. King Arthur's enthusiasm is as limitless as the quests are futile and with his doddery magician, Merlin (voiced by Matt Lucas), he must confront the likes of cunning pigs, pink knights, blood thirsty squirrels and the inevitable Robin Hood (voiced by Phil Cornwell) and his not so merry men and women. Characters King Arthur - The legendary King of England, is here, but not how we may have first perceived him. King Arthur is constantly trying to meet the needs of the love of his life, Guinevere, hoping that she'll give him her hand in marriage. Unfortunately he is accident prone, but still occasionally manages to outwit and foes who cross his path. Merlin - Merlin is Arthur's trusted friend and a loyal servant, he is