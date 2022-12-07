King of Baking, Kim Tak Goo

Not Available

Kim Tak Gu is the eldest son of Gu Il Jung, the president of Geo Seong Foods, Gu Il Jung, who is a legend in the baking industry. Although he is an extremely talented baker and seemed destined to succeed his father as president, Gu Il Jung’s family plotted to rob him of his inheritance because he was born to Il Jung’s mistress. Tak Gu’s determination to become number one in the baking industry drives him to rebuild his career from scratch despite the many trials he faces.