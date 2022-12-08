King Of Coke: Living The High Life

Not Available

Meet Larry Lavin, a freshman University of Pennsylvania student who leads a double life as a bookworm by daydrug dealer by night. Lured into a world where dealing gives him social recognition, he soon builds his own empire. As cash flows in, Larry becomes an overnight sensation. Driven by thirst for more money and glory, Larry falls into the ultimate juggling act: living a respectable life as a dentist and running a massive criminal conspiracy on the side. And that's when the trouble starts.