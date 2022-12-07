Not Available

Gino Panaro is DIY Network's King of Dirt. He's definitely not what you'd expect from one of America's premier landscape contractors. He's a loud, bull-in-a-china-shop, Brooklyn-born guy who happens to create incredible beauty. For his landscape designs, Gino doesn't use a computer or fake graphic technology. Instead, he relies on his imagination, his hands and the help of his brother Ralph, who works with him in a family landscape business to create some of the most beautiful, high-end landscapes and hardscapes you'll ever see. Together they star in DIY Network's new series, King of Dirt, full of big personalities and even bigger insider ideas on how to make over outdoor spaces.