Not Available

Welcome to the King of the Jungle guide at TV Tome.<br><br> Twelve animal experts travel to the heart of the jungle to compete for a chance to host their own wildlife show on Animal Planet. For ten days the contestants are tested on skill, knowledge, and courage. <br><br> Famous animal expert Jeff Corwin guides them and provides comic relief along the way, while "nasty" Nigel Marven cuts one of the competitors at the end of each day.<br><br> Only one can be crowned King of the Jungle.