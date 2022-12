Not Available

KING OF THRONES follows Hoxie Homes and Remodeling, a northern Minnesota-based crew of contractors, carpenters and designers who’ve built a “crap-load” of high-end bathrooms featuring giant flat-screen TVs, heated toilets, body dryers and even shower jets for a dog. Led by Jeff Hoxie and his partner Dave Koob, the team will stop at nothing to meet their clients’ imaginative needs.