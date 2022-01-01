Not Available

King Solomon's Mines

    Director

    Steve Boyum

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Larry Levinson Productions

    King Solomon's Mines is a 2004 two-part TV miniseries, the fifth film adaptation of the 1885 novel by the same name by Henry Rider Haggard. Starring Patrick Swayze as Allan Quartermain and Alison Doody as Elizabeth Maitland, the film was produced by Hallmark Entertainment, and originally aired June 6, 2004 on Hallmark Channel.

    Cast

    		Ian RobertsSir Henry
    		Nick BoraineIvan Fleekov
    		Langley KirkwoodSergei
    		Robert WhiteheadBitter
    		Patrick SwayzeAllan Quatermain
    		Alison DoodyElizabeth Maitland

