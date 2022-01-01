Not Available

King Solomon's Mines is a 2004 two-part TV miniseries, the fifth film adaptation of the 1885 novel by the same name by Henry Rider Haggard. Starring Patrick Swayze as Allan Quartermain and Alison Doody as Elizabeth Maitland, the film was produced by Hallmark Entertainment, and originally aired June 6, 2004 on Hallmark Channel.