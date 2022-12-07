Not Available

Kingdom

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In his first drama for ITV since Jeeves and Wooster in the 90s, Stephen Fry plays a delightful village solicitor in Norfolk, in a picturesque setting and living a wonderful listed house while driving an Alvis. Surrounded by eccentrics including a nymphomaniac sister just out of rehab played by Hermione Norris (Spooks), a dotty aunt in a home (Phyllida Law) and a bizarre collection of local clients. To top it all, his brother is missing, presumed dead, when his clothes turn up on the beach.

Cast

Tony Slattery
Celia Imrie
Hermione NorrisBeatrice Kingdom
John Thomson
Phyllida Law
Stephen FryPeter Kingdom

